Bradley Barcola refuse to sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain

Bradley Barcola has decided not to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, Fabrizio Romano reports. The forward is open to a new challenge and will probably find it in the Premier League.

Barcola is under contract at PSG until mid-2028 and has enjoyed huge success with the club in recent years. The left winger won the Champions League with PSG twice in a row, among other honours.

Last season, though, the 23-year-old was not an undisputed starter under coach Luis Enrique. In PSG's biggest matches, Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia got the nod on the flanks.

That is why Barcola had already been heavily linked with a transfer, and his deal running until mid-2028 did little to stop the rumours about a move away from Paris.

With Barcola now deciding not to extend his contract, journalist Ben Jacobs says PSG are likely to try to sell him. Barcola is valued at at least ninety million euros.

Romano adds that Liverpool see Barcola as the dream signing for their forward line. That could spell bad news for Netherlands international and positional rival Cody Gakpo.

Liverpool also have Saïd El Mala (FC Köln) and Matías Fernández-Pardo (Lille OSC) on their list as possible alternatives. El Mala is also being strongly linked with Borussia Dortmund and AS Roma.