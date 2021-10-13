Bournemouth & Wales star Brooks diagnosed with cancer

Bournemouth and Wales midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, his club confirmed on Wednesday.

Brooks, 24, dropped out of international duty last week, with Wales initially citing illness as the reason for his withdrawal.

He will soon begin treatment following an initial positive prognosis, and says he is determined to get back on the pitch once he is recovered.

What was said?

"AFC Bournemouth can confirm that midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma," Bournemouth revealed in a statement published on the club's official website.

"He left international duty with Wales last week and after medical examination, it has been confirmed that he has Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma.

"As a result of this, David will undergo treatment next week after an initial positive prognosis."

Brooks' message

In his own statement, Brooks explained: "This is a very difficult message for me to write. I have been diagnosed with Stage II Hodgkin Lymphoma and will begin a course of treatment next week.

"Although this has come as a shock to myself and my family, the prognosis is a positive one and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back playing as soon as possible.

"I'd like to show my appreciation to the doctors, nurses, consultants and staff who have been treating me for their professionalism, warmth and understanding during this period.

"I want to thank everyone at the Football Association of Wales because without the swift attention of their medical team we may not have detected the illness.

"I'd also like to say thank you to AFC Bournemouth for all their support and assistance this past week.

"Although I appreciate that there will be media attention and interest, I would like to ask that my privacy is respected in the coming months and I will share updates on my progress when I am able to do so.

"In the meantime, thank you to everyone for their messages of support – it means so much and will continue to do so in the months ahead.

"I look forward to seeing you all again and playing the sport I love very soon."

