Bournemouth vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Bournemouth vs Manchester City in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

A struggling Bournemouth will be up against a title-chasing Manchester City in a Premier League clash on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's team will be looking to bounce back and return to winning ways after having registered back-to-back 1-1 draws, against Nottingham Forest in the league and RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16.

They are two points behind league leaders Arsenal and Mikel Arteta's team has a game in hand. This makes Saturday's fixture a must-win clash for Guardiola's side.

Bournemouth picked up their first win after a run of nine fixtures without victory across all competitions but challenging a point-hungry City remains a monumental task.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City : Date & kick-off time

Game: Bournemouth vs Manchester City Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off: 12:30pm ET, 5:30 pm GMT, 11:00 pm IST Venue: Vitality Stadium

How to watch Bournemouth vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be streamed live on Sling TV. It can also be watched on NBC Sports, Universo Telemundo and USA Network.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.), the game between Bournemouth and Manchester City will be telecast on the Sky Sports network.

The game will be broadcasted across the Star Sports network in India and can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bournemouth team news and squad

Bournemouth will be without Marcus Tavernier, who has picked up a hamstring injury. He is in the medical room alongside Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Lloyd Kelly and Illia Zabarnyi.

Jordan Zemura and Junior Stanislas were also doubtful due to knocks but are expected to feature.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Zemura; Billing, Lerma; Ouattara, Traore, Anthony; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers Neto, Travers, Randolph Defenders Senesi, Mepham, Stephens, Vina, Zemura, Stacey, Fredericks, Smith Midfielders Lerma, Billing, Zemura, Rothwell, Traore, Christie, Stanislas Forwards Solanke, Moore, Semenyo, Ouattara, Anthony

Manchester City team news and squad

Manchester City are still without centre-back John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as they are recovering from a hamstring injury and illness, respectively.

Guardiola has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne could return make his return to the squad after missing their previous fixture due to illness.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers Ederson, Carson Defenders Dias, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Walker, Lewis. Midfielders Rodri, Phillips, Perrone, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Palmer. Forwards Foden, Grealish, Álvarez, Mahrez, Haaland