Bournemouth Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Bournemouth are about to embark on their fifth Premier League campaign and their fixtures for the 2019-20 season have been confirmed.
The Cherries' season will start with a home game against promoted side Sheffield United on Saturday, August 10 and is followed up with a trip to another side coming up from the Championship in Aston Villa.
Champions Manchester City will then visit the south coast before the Cherries round off the opening month of the season with a game away to Leicester City.
The first derby of the season against Southampton is at St Mary’s on September 21, while their first meeting with another team on the south coast – Brighton – is their final game of 2019.
The Cherries will quickly tackle Brighton again before January is over, with 2020 having started with a date at West Ham on New Year’s Day.
Eddie Howe’s men will host the return derby with Southampton in their final home match of the season on May 9 and the season concludes the following weekend on May 17 with an away fixture at Everton.
Bournemouth's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Bournemouth Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Sheffield United
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Southampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v West Ham United
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Norwich City
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Watford v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester United
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|04/12/2019
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Liverpool
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Burnley
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Watford
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Aston Villa
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Chelsea
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Liverpool v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Newcastle United
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Manchester United v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Southampton
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth