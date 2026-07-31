Lille have handed Algerian midfielder Nabil Bentaleb a new contract that runs until the summer of 2028.

The Lille website confirmed that the 31-year-old, fresh from the 2026 World Cup, has put pen to paper on fresh terms with the French side.

Bentaleb sits at the heart of Lille's midfield. His technical quality, range of long passing and leadership have made him a central figure across 81 appearances in the club's shirt.

The Algerian told his club's website: "I am very happy to continue my journey with Lille. It was extremely important for me to stay here, my objectives and the club's objectives are aligned, and we share a desire to achieve beautiful things."

He continued: "Staying at Lille makes sense to me, as this club gave me the opportunity to keep playing football, and I am very proud of that."

"I am eager to return to the group and work with the new coaching staff," he stressed. "I feel very excited about returning to the pitch."

Lille are gearing up for a Champions League campaign after finishing third in the French league.

Bentaleb lines up alongside Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi, who reports have linked with a move to Manchester City on the back of his standout showings at the 2026 World Cup.