Botafogo lost 2-0 to Mirassol, but Hakim Ziyech walked away with plenty to be pleased about. The Morocco international earned praise from coach Tite, who confirmed the winger's technical ability hands Botafogo extra attacking options and lets the side vary their approach.

Tite had planned to give Ziyech a short cameo of 15 to 30 minutes. He changed his mind at the break, though, sending the player on earlier once he sensed the team needed his individual quality and his knack for making a difference.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the Botafogo boss said Ziyech's technical quality was behind the switch. The team, he noted, needed a player with individual solutions, especially in moments that called for a breakthrough or the creation of a chance.

Ziyech isn't tied to one position, Tite explained. He can play out wide or in midfield, drop into a playmaking role, and roam with greater freedom to show off his creativity and put his skills to use.

His arrival couldn't change the scoreline. Botafogo slipped to another defeat against Mirassol, yet the Morocco international made a positive impression in his minutes on the pitch. He earned the highest rating of any player in the match, and the Botafogo supporters praised both his performance and his technical ability.

Ziyech couldn't rescue Botafogo from defeat, then, but his cameo gave Tite and the club's fans an encouraging glimpse of what the Moroccan can offer in the weeks ahead.

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