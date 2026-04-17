How to get Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA tickets: NBA Playoffs, prices & more

The Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, April 19, in what marks the 23rd postseason meeting between these historic Atlantic Division rivals.

With the 2026 NBA Playoffs officially tipping off, this 2-seed vs 7-seed matchup in the Eastern Conference First Round is a clash of titans.

The Celtics finished the regular season with a dominant 56-26 record, while the 76ers secured the 7th spot (45-37) after navigating a season of shifting lineups to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celtics vs 76ers, including where to buy them and how much they’re currently going for on the secondary market.

How much do Celtics vs 76ers Playoff tickets cost?

As is tradition for this rivalry, ticket prices are significantly higher than regular-season averages, especially in Boston, where the Celtics are the betting favorites to win the East.

Prices vary based on the venue and the stakes of the game.

Boston’s TD Garden is currently seeing Game 1 prices starting around $150, with balcony seats trending toward $200.

A trip to Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena for Game 3 is currently more affordable for entry-level fans, with prices starting at $65.

Factors that influence cost include:

Seating Tier: Balcony and nosebleed seats are the most budget-friendly. Premium Loge and courtside seats at TD Garden for Game 1 can easily exceed $1,500 on resale platforms.

Series Momentum: Boston has won six straight playoff series against Philadelphia. If the 76ers manage an early upset, expect prices in Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 to skyrocket as Philly fans sense a breakthrough.

Market Demand: Both cities are among the most passionate basketball markets. TD Garden often sells out its primary inventory before the postseason even begins, leaving the secondary market as the only option for many fans.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers kick-off time

NBA Playoffs TD Garden

Team news & squads

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers lineups BOS - Line up Substitutes PHI - Line up Substitutes

Form

BOS - Form All Boston Celtics 113 - 108 Orlando Magic W

Boston Celtics 144 - 118 New Orleans Pelicans W

New York Knicks 112 - 106 Boston Celtics L

Boston Celtics 113 - 102 Charlotte Hornets W

Boston Celtics 115 - 101 Toronto Raptors W PHI - Form All Philadelphia 76ers 109 - 97 Orlando Magic W

Philadelphia 76ers 126 - 106 Milwaukee Bucks W

Indiana Pacers 94 - 105 Philadelphia 76ers W

Houston Rockets 113 - 102 Philadelphia 76ers L

San Antonio Spurs 115 - 102 Philadelphia 76ers L