Less than two weeks ago, Fabio Silva looked like a candidate to leave Dortmund. The summer window was heading into its final stretch and the 24-year-old had been left as an unused spectator for the Bundesliga opener against HSV (2-0).

That omission followed pointed words after the Super Cup against Bayern. Silva came off the bench to score Dortmund's goal in the 2-1 defeat, then made it crystal clear he wanted more minutes. "We'll see what happens," he said at the time, meaning: let's see whether I stay or not.

He has stayed, despite reported interest from several clubs in Spain and Turkey. His role at BVB has not changed in the meantime. Twenty-eight minutes in the Bundesliga at TSG Hoffenheim, 15 minutes in the Champions League against FC Villarreal. A full game in the DFB Cup at Hamburg fifth-tier side HEBC probably says plenty on its own.

Still, what he has produced in 43 minutes across two hugely important wins is remarkable. Against Hoffenheim, after replacing Konstantinos Karetsas, he quickly became the matchwinner with the equaliser and his part in the 3-2.

Then against Villarreal, he set up Guirassy for the opener and swung the game back Dortmund's way. Just as importantly, Silva brings an energy that seems to drag his team-mates along with him. Nobody doubts his quality, and his intensity and willingness look to have hit a new level.

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"Together, together": Guirassy keen on a front two

"We really enjoy playing together," Guirassy said after Tuesday evening's win. Dortmund's goalscorer was far more interested in discussing his team-mate than his 100th game in black and yellow and his brace. "We have a lot of fun together in training, he's a super player."

With those two outstanding substitute appearances, Silva could hardly have made a stronger case for more influence and more playing time. The question now, one that brings to mind the Deniz Undav debate sparked by Julian Nagelsmann during the World Cup, is whether Silva is best used as a late spark or whether he should get more minutes to make his strengths count even more, for longer and perhaps better. Or whether coming off the bench is actually his ideal role. On Amazon Prime, for example, pundits Mats Hummels and Christoph Kramer asked whether Silva, as a starter, might even be less able to bring his energy and qualities onto the pitch than as a substitute.

One thing is clear: last season, Silva did indeed disappoint a few times as a starter. Whether that would be different now? Hard to say until it is tested. Or, as sporting director Ole Book put it: "I'm not going to dictate tactics or formation to the coach. But I think we're all noticing right now that Fabio is doing that brilliantly."

Book added that the Portuguese is underlining his case for more playing time.

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Fabio Silva and Serhou Guirassy complement each other

Gregor Kobel is a fan as well. Silva is "absolutely on it" at the moment, the BVB goalkeeper told Prime Video. "He brings great energy into the game. He was sharp, ran a lot and looked dangerous straight away with his very first action."

Twice, Guirassy used the word "together" when talking about Silva. The two strikers have each set up one goal for the other this season. They complement each other perfectly because their natural profiles are different, yet they can still switch fluidly between creator and finisher.

Niko Kovac can count himself fortunate to have two strikers in such strong form, and ones who also click together. The time to play Guirassy and Silva "together", from the start, appears to have arrived.

SC Paderborn at home on Saturday at 3.30pm looks the perfect acid test.



