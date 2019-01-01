Boost for Man Utd as Martial back for Arsenal clash
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial is available for Sunday's Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
The Frenchman has been out of action since suffering a groin injury in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain back on February 12.
He has thus missed the club's last five matches in all competitions, including the remarkable second-leg victory over PSG that saw Marcus Rashford crash home a stoppage-time penalty to send Solskjaer's side through.
But he is now back in contention and available to face the Gunners in what could be a crucial fixture in the race to finish in the top four.
United currently occupy
As well as positive news regarding Martial's fitness, Solskjaer revealed that one of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic should also be back, while Eric Bailly is fit despite being withdrawn in the first half of the win over PSG.
The interim United manager told reporters in Friday's press briefing: "Eric's fine, Anthony will be available and hopefully we'll have Nemanja or Ander as well."
It would appear that Jesse Lingard is still unavailable, however, with the England international having been missing since he was substituted in the first half of the 0-0 draw with Liverpool due to a hamstring problem.
Alexis Sanchez also remains sidelined and is expected to miss the next "six to eight weeks" after he suffered a knee injury in the 3-2 Premier League victory over Southampton.
One man who will be available again to Solskjaer is Paul Pogba.
The France World Cup winner missed the second leg against PSG in midweek due to
Asked about his potential selection dilemma following the impressive performances of fringe players in Paris including Scott McTominay and Fred, he added: "[It's the] same decisions you always have when you go into a game, you've got to consider their approach, systems.
"But now
"Scott and Fred covered the ground so much and is something we have to consider."