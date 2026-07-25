Yassine Bounou's future at Al-Hilal has been thrown into serious doubt. Press reports in Saudi Arabia suggest the club's management are leaning towards a decision that could end the Moroccan goalkeeper's spell with "the Boss", despite the impressive form he has shown since arriving.

Bounou joined Al-Hilal from Sevilla during the summer window of 2023 and quickly became one of the team's key figures. He helped the club to five domestic titles and shone in several major tournaments, most notably the FIFA Club World Cup, where his performances drew widespread praise.

Now the reports claim Al-Hilal's management are weighing up removing Bounou's name from the domestic list and registering Saudi international goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais in his place. The aim is to free up a spot in the foreign players' list, allowing the club to register a new overseas signing ahead of next season.

Moroccan website "Le Site Info Sport" reports that Al-Hilal officials are waiting for Bounou to return from his summer holiday before holding a decisive meeting with him. That conversation will settle his future at the club, whether he stays or leaves during the current window.

All of this comes with Bounou's name linked to clubs in England, Spain and Turkey. Those rumours have pushed Al-Hilal's management towards considering a sale, particularly given their desire to reorganise the foreign players' list while relying on Al-Owais domestically.

"Le Site Info Sport" adds that Bounou has little appetite for staying if it means playing second fiddle, featuring only in the AFC Champions League Elite. He is a fierce competitor and will not accept sitting on the bench for long stretches.

Expect decisive developments over the coming days. Al-Hilal want to reshape their squad, while Bounou is determined to secure a starting role that reflects everything he has given the team.