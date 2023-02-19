It's Toughsheet! Bolton 'happy to have a bit of fun' after announcing new stadium sponsors

Bolton Wanderers have unveiled a rather quirky new stadium name after announcing a five-year rights deal with a local business.

Wanderers unveil stadium sponsor

Deal starts 2023-24 season

Club on rise after tough years

WHAT HAPPENED? Bolton's home ground will be officially be known as the 'Toughsheet Community Stadium' from the beginning of next season after a local building product manufacturer secured the naming rights. The unusual name — with its similarity to the English expression 'tough sh*t' (meaning "too bad') — caused something of a stir on social media. But that's music to the ears of Toughsheet's Managing Director Doug Mercer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mercer, a lifelong supporter, told the Bolton News: "We're happy to have a bit of fun with it. Obviously our brand name is a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit of schoolboy humour. I can't wait to see them try and make each other say it on Sky Sports, it'll be a great laugh."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal is the largest sponsorship deal in the club's history and some welcome evidence that the historic club are bouncing back after some painful seasons.

DID YOU KNOW? Bolton's stadium was one of the first of the new generation of stadiums. It was known as the Reebok Stadium from its opening in 1997 until 2014. It then became the Macron Stadium and latterly the University of Bolton Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR BOLTON WANDERERS? The Trotters are flying high in League One after some horrendous years which saw them fall from the Premier League to League Two in the space of eight seasons. Ian Evatt's men look a good bet for a play-off spot as they seek promotion back to English football's second tier.