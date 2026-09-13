Bologna, why Skorupski is not playing

There was a surprise in goal for Bologna for this evening's match against Napoli. Lukasz Skorupski arrived late for the team's tactical meeting this morning, breaking internal rules and prompting Bologna manager Domenico Tedesco to leave the Polish goalkeeper out of the starting XI.





Disciplinary decision - Skorupski starts on the bench against Napoli, with Pessina coming in and getting the chance to guard Bologna's goal. The club have taken the same line before, with Riccardo Orsolini also involved in a similar situation.





Di Vaio confirms it - Bologna sporting director Di Vaio confirmed it before the match: "Unfortunately he arrived late for the tactical meeting and the consequence is that he has been left out of the starting line-up. He is one of our captains, he accepted the decision."



