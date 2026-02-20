Goal.com
Rob Norcup

How to buy Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier 2026 tickets: Predictions, ticket prices & information

All you need to know about booking tickets to the World Cup Play-off encounter

We’re set for an exciting match-up in Mexico on March 26, as two South American nations, Bolivia and Suriname, look to maintain their quest for a place at this summer’s FIFA World Cup. You could be at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe to witness the action unfold by booking tickets today.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-off semi-final, including how much they will cost and how you can purchase them.

When is the Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier?

Six FIFA World Cup 2026 spots are still up for grabs, and two of them will be filled by sides who are successful during the IC (Inter-Confederation) play-offs this March. 

The winner of the Bolivia vs Suriname match will remain in Guadalupe, where they will take on Iraq on March 31. Victory there earns an invite to the global soccer party.

DateFixture (local time)VenueTickets
Thu, Mar 26Bolivia vs Suriname (5pm)Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico)Tickets

What is the World Cup Qualifying Play-Off schedule?

The winners of the all the various path/pathway finals will fill the remaining six places at this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026.

Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-offs

DateFixture (local time)VenueTickets
Thu, Mar 26 Pathway 2 S/F: Bolivia vs Suriname (5pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Pathway 1 S/F: New Caledonia vs Jamaica (8pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets
Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 2 Final: Iraq vs TBC (9pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe)Tickets
Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 1 Final: DR Congo vs TBC (3pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Play-offs

DateFixture (local time)VenueTickets
Thu, Mar 26Path A S/F: Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (7.45pm)Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Path A S/F: Italy vs Northern Ireland (8.45pm)Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia (Bergamo)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Path B S/F: Ukraine vs Sweden (8.45pm)Estadio Ciutat de Valencia (Valencia)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Path B S/F: Poland vs Albania (8.45pm)Stadion Narodowy (Warsaw)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Path C S/F: Turkiye vs Romania (6pm)Besiktas Stadium (Istanbul)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Path C S/F: Slovakia vs Kosovo (8.45pm)Tehelne pole (Bratislava)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Path D S/F: Denmark vs North Macedonia (8.45pm)Parken Stadium (Copenhagen)Tickets
Thu, Mar 26 Path D S/F: Czech Rep vs Rep of Ireland (8.45pm)Fortuna Arena (Prague)Tickets
Tue, Mar 31Path A Final: Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy/Northern Ireland (8.45pm)TBCTickets
Tue, Mar 31Path B Final: Ukraine/Sweden vs Poland/Albania (8.45pm)TBCTickets
Tue, Mar 31Path C Final: Turkiye/Romania vs Slovakia/Kosovo (8.45pm)TBCTickets
Tue, Mar 31Path D Final: Denmark/North Macedonia vs Czech Rep vs Rep of Ireland (8.45pm)TBCTickets

How to buy Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Bolivia vs Suriname are due to go on sale on FIFA's site on February 26. 

To purchase official tickets, you must visit the FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

While the FIFA portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase match tickets, those looking to attend the Bolivia vs Suriname play-off may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as Ticombo, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier: How much will tickets cost?

It's expected that the price structure/categorization for Bolivia vs Suriname match tickets will be similar to the one that's been in place for FIFA World Cup matches in the summer.

In that respect, match tickets are split into the following categories:

  • Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.
  • Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.
  • Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.
  • Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

While tickets for many World Cup group matches were available from $60 upwards when they first went on sale last year, there are suggestions on Bolivian social media that prices for the Suriname encounter could start from 200 peso ($12).

Remember to keep tabs on the FIFA site for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current ticket availability.

What to expect from Bolivia vs Suriname

While both nations are located in South America, Suriname, like it’s neighbours Guyana and French Guiana, are affiliated to CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) rather than CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation), which Bolivia and most of the countries in the continent are.

Bolivia head to Mexico aiming to keep their hopes alive of reaching their first World Cup since 1994. La Verde's fans are a very patient bunch though, as prior to them qualifying for USA 1994, their side hadn't competed on the global stage since the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

As well as striving to book their place at the biggest sporting event on the planet, Bolivia also continue to dream about winning their first ever game at the World Cup Finals. During their three previous Finals appearances in 1930, 1950 and 1994, they had lost five games, drawn one and won none.

Despite finishing 7th in the CONMEBOL standings and missing out on a top-6 automatic qualification spot, Bolivia did record some memorable successes during their World Cup qualifying campaign, including beating Brazil and Colombia on home soil. However, they weren’t good travellers, losing nine of their ten away games, five of which were by 3+ goal margins.

Suriname may head to the play-offs in Mexico as underdogs, but they will have taken great heart from their World Cup qualifying campaign. ‘Natio’, who have yet to experience a World Cup Finals, lost just one of their ten qualifying matches, and with Henk ten Cate as manager, they will be well-drilled.

Along with the Inter-Confederation play-off semi-final (Bolivia vs Suriname) and the subsequent play-off final, the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe is also staging the following four matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the summer:

  • June 14: UEFA Path B winner vs Tunisia (8pm)
  • June 20: Tunisia vs Japan (10pm)
  • June 24: South Africa vs South Korea (7pm)
  • June 29: R32: Winner Grp F vs Runner-up Grp C (7pm)

What is the format for the Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-offs?

Each confederation (aside from UEFA, which has its own play-offs system) received one World Cup Qualifying play-off slot. Those confederations are CONCACAF, AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC. CONCACAF received an additional slot, as a result of their nations being World Cup hosts.

The play-off tournament will be held in Mexico and features six teams, split into two brackets of three teams, with both bracket winners qualifying for the World Cup. The teams were seeded into brackets based on the FIFA Men's World Ranking. Each bracket features two unseeded teams facing each other in a semi-final, with the winner advancing to the play-off final against a seeded team.

The play-offs will be played in single-leg knockout matches. If scores are level at the end of normal time, extra time will be played. If the scores remain tied, a penalty shoot-out will be used to determine the winner.

Frequently asked questions

FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It is going to be jointly hosted by 16 cities in three North American countries; the main host country of matches is the United States, while Canada and Mexico are co-hosts. The tournament will be the first time the World Cup finals have been hosted by three nations and is the first to include 48 teams, having had 32 competing at previous editions. The World Cup final is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. 

Argentina are the defending champions following their World Cup 2022 triumph in Qatar. No side has regained the crown since Brazil accomplished the feat in Chile in 1962.

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 2026, as there will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. Please note that FIFA.com/tickets is the official and preferred sales hub for purchasing FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets. Purchasing tickets through FIFA.com/tickets ensures you receive legitimate tickets and access to all available options.

In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the  stadiums that will be used as venues below:

Canada

BC Place (Vancouver) – Capacity: 48,821
BMO Field (Toronto) – Capacity: 44,315 

Mexico

Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)  - Capacity: 72,766
Estadio Akron (Zapopan) – Capacity: 44,330
Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) – Capacity: 50,113 

United States

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) - Stadium capacity: 67,382
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough) - Stadium capacity: 63,815
AT&T Stadium (Arlington) - Stadium capacity: 70,122
NRG Stadium (Houston) - 68,311
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City) - 67,513
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) - 69,650
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens) - 64,091
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) - 78,576
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia) - 65,827
Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara) - 69,391
Lumen Field (Seattle) - 65,123

