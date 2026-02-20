How to buy Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier 2026 tickets: Predictions, ticket prices & information

We’re set for an exciting match-up in Mexico on March 26, as two South American nations, Bolivia and Suriname, look to maintain their quest for a place at this summer’s FIFA World Cup. You could be at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe to witness the action unfold by booking tickets today.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-off semi-final, including how much they will cost and how you can purchase them.

When is the Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier?

Six FIFA World Cup 2026 spots are still up for grabs, and two of them will be filled by sides who are successful during the IC (Inter-Confederation) play-offs this March.

The winner of the Bolivia vs Suriname match will remain in Guadalupe, where they will take on Iraq on March 31. Victory there earns an invite to the global soccer party.

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Bolivia vs Suriname (5pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe, Mexico) Tickets

What is the World Cup Qualifying Play-Off schedule?

The winners of the all the various path/pathway finals will fill the remaining six places at this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026.

Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-offs

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Pathway 2 S/F: Bolivia vs Suriname (5pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Pathway 1 S/F: New Caledonia vs Jamaica (8pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 2 Final: Iraq vs TBC (9pm) Estadio BBVA (Guadalupe) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Pathway 1 Final: DR Congo vs TBC (3pm) Estadio Akron (Zapopan) Tickets

UEFA World Cup Qualifying Play-offs

Date Fixture (local time) Venue Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path A S/F: Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (7.45pm) Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path A S/F: Italy vs Northern Ireland (8.45pm) Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia (Bergamo) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path B S/F: Ukraine vs Sweden (8.45pm) Estadio Ciutat de Valencia (Valencia) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path B S/F: Poland vs Albania (8.45pm) Stadion Narodowy (Warsaw) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path C S/F: Turkiye vs Romania (6pm) Besiktas Stadium (Istanbul) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path C S/F: Slovakia vs Kosovo (8.45pm) Tehelne pole (Bratislava) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path D S/F: Denmark vs North Macedonia (8.45pm) Parken Stadium (Copenhagen) Tickets Thu, Mar 26 Path D S/F: Czech Rep vs Rep of Ireland (8.45pm) Fortuna Arena (Prague) Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path A Final: Wales/Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Italy/Northern Ireland (8.45pm) TBC Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path B Final: Ukraine/Sweden vs Poland/Albania (8.45pm) TBC Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path C Final: Turkiye/Romania vs Slovakia/Kosovo (8.45pm) TBC Tickets Tue, Mar 31 Path D Final: Denmark/North Macedonia vs Czech Rep vs Rep of Ireland (8.45pm) TBC Tickets

How to buy Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier tickets

Tickets for Bolivia vs Suriname are due to go on sale on FIFA's site on February 26.

To purchase official tickets, you must visit the FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

While the FIFA portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase match tickets, those looking to attend the Bolivia vs Suriname play-off may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as Ticombo, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

Bolivia vs Suriname World Cup Qualifier: How much will tickets cost?

It's expected that the price structure/categorization for Bolivia vs Suriname match tickets will be similar to the one that's been in place for FIFA World Cup matches in the summer.

In that respect, match tickets are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

While tickets for many World Cup group matches were available from $60 upwards when they first went on sale last year, there are suggestions on Bolivian social media that prices for the Suriname encounter could start from 200 peso ($12).

Remember to keep tabs on the FIFA site for additional information and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current ticket availability.

What to expect from Bolivia vs Suriname

While both nations are located in South America, Suriname, like it’s neighbours Guyana and French Guiana, are affiliated to CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) rather than CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation), which Bolivia and most of the countries in the continent are.

Bolivia head to Mexico aiming to keep their hopes alive of reaching their first World Cup since 1994. La Verde's fans are a very patient bunch though, as prior to them qualifying for USA 1994, their side hadn't competed on the global stage since the 1950 World Cup in Brazil.

As well as striving to book their place at the biggest sporting event on the planet, Bolivia also continue to dream about winning their first ever game at the World Cup Finals. During their three previous Finals appearances in 1930, 1950 and 1994, they had lost five games, drawn one and won none.

Despite finishing 7th in the CONMEBOL standings and missing out on a top-6 automatic qualification spot, Bolivia did record some memorable successes during their World Cup qualifying campaign, including beating Brazil and Colombia on home soil. However, they weren’t good travellers, losing nine of their ten away games, five of which were by 3+ goal margins.

Suriname may head to the play-offs in Mexico as underdogs, but they will have taken great heart from their World Cup qualifying campaign. ‘Natio’, who have yet to experience a World Cup Finals, lost just one of their ten qualifying matches, and with Henk ten Cate as manager, they will be well-drilled.

Along with the Inter-Confederation play-off semi-final (Bolivia vs Suriname) and the subsequent play-off final, the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe is also staging the following four matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the summer:

June 14: UEFA Path B winner vs Tunisia (8pm)

June 20: Tunisia vs Japan (10pm)

June 24: South Africa vs South Korea (7pm)

June 29: R32: Winner Grp F vs Runner-up Grp C (7pm)

What is the format for the Inter-Confederation World Cup Qualifying Play-offs?

Each confederation (aside from UEFA, which has its own play-offs system) received one World Cup Qualifying play-off slot. Those confederations are CONCACAF, AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC. CONCACAF received an additional slot, as a result of their nations being World Cup hosts.

The play-off tournament will be held in Mexico and features six teams, split into two brackets of three teams, with both bracket winners qualifying for the World Cup. The teams were seeded into brackets based on the FIFA Men's World Ranking. Each bracket features two unseeded teams facing each other in a semi-final, with the winner advancing to the play-off final against a seeded team.

The play-offs will be played in single-leg knockout matches. If scores are level at the end of normal time, extra time will be played. If the scores remain tied, a penalty shoot-out will be used to determine the winner.