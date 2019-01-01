Bolasie sent off as Sporting Lisbon fight back to end 2019 with a win

The DR Congolese winger endured a torrid outing in Portimao as he was sent off before the half-time break

Yannick Bolasie was given marching orders in the first-half as Lisbon fought back to defeat Portimonense 4-2 on Saturday.

The loanee received yellow cards in the 13th and 45th minutes as Emanuel Ferro's side were reduced to 10 men before the interval.

It was Bolasie's first expulsion since November 2013 when he received a straight red card against in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old has featured in 17 outings across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon with two goals to his name this campaign.

Sporting's next fixture is a home game against in the Portuguese top-flight on January 5.