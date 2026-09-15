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Liga Profesional
team-logoBoca Juniors
team-logoRiver Plate
Caitlin Casey

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How to get Boca Juniors vs River Plate tickets: Liga Profesional prices, Superclasico fixture information & more

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Boca Juniors take on River Plate in the Liga Profesional. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

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Boca Juniors vs River Plate TicketsBook tickets

When is Boca Juniors vs River Plate Liga Profesional kick-off?

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Liga Profesional: Everything you need to know

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Form

Boca Juniors have recorded four wins and one draw from their last five matches across all competitions, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Liga Profesional win over Central Cordoba de Santiago on September 12, following a 1-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Sao Paulo on September 9. A 2-2 draw with Gimnasia Mendoza on September 5 was the only points dropped in the stretch. Boca have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five matches.

River Plate have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Liga Profesional win at Atletico Tucuman on September 12, and they also beat Independiente Rivadavia 3-1 and Banfield 3-2 away in that run. The sole defeat came against Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana. River have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

BOC

BOC - Form

LAN
W1-0
SAR
W0-0
GIM
D2-2
SAP
W1-0
CEC
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RIV

RIV - Form

SAR
D2-2
SFE
L1-1
BAN
W2-3
INR
W3-1
ATT
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Boca Juniors vs River Plate: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Liga Profesional on April 19, 2026, when River Plate hosted Boca Juniors and lost 1-0. Before that, Boca won 2-0 at home against River in November 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Boca Juniors hold the advantage with three wins to River's one, and one draw — a 3-2 Copa de la Liga Profesional victory for Boca at River's ground in April 2024.

Head to Head

Boca JuniorsDrawRiver Plate
3
0
2
Liga Profesional
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
0
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
1
FT
Liga Profesional
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
2
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
0
FT
Liga Profesional
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
2
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
1
FT
Liga Profesional
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
0
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
1
FT
Copa de la Liga Profesional
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
2
Boca Juniors badge
Boca Juniors
BOC
3
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Boca Juniors vs River Plate Standings

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