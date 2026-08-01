Kennet Eichhorn will have to put his Bayer Leverkusen debut on hold indefinitely. The 17-year-old joined the BayArena club this summer, but doctors have now diagnosed him with a metabolic disorder.

"Bayer Leverkusen will have to do without Kennet Eichhorn for the time being," the club write via their official channels. "Following specialist medical examinations, a metabolic disorder requiring treatment has been diagnosed in the new signing from Berlin."

"This was preceded by excessive physical strain and weight loss, partly as a result of a gastrointestinal illness. The 17-year-old will soon undergo treatment at a specialised medical institution, in consultation with Bayer."

Sporting director Simon Rolfes added: "This will be followed by a rehabilitation programme. Kennet is at the start of what we hope will be a very long career at the very highest level. We will support him as best we can in that."

"What is important at this stage is that we have taken the right measures for his recovery and that Kennet is given the time and rest he needs for his treatment, without any pressure whatsoever," said Rolfes.

Across last season at Hertha BSC, Eichhorn emerged as one of Germany's brightest talents. He became the youngest player, starter and goalscorer in the 2. Bundesliga. He made his debut in the second round of matches last season at the age of 16 years and 14 days in front of around 60,000 spectators in Berlin in the 2. Bundesliga.

So far, the defensively minded midfielder has played nineteen matches at the highest level. This summer he sealed a big-money move to Leverkusen, who paid Hertha nine million euros. Eichhorn did not feature in pre-season and now it is clear why.