When Is Black Friday 2023? Everything you need to know about the Black Friday sales

This page contains affiliate links. When you make a purchase through the links, we may earn a commission.

It's that time of year again. Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is very nearly upon us once again, and we've got everything you need to know right here so you can save big this year. With markdowns across all categories from fashion to tech, this year is set to be bigger than ever as some of the biggest brands get ready to treat shoppers with unmissable discounts.

Christmas shoppers and bargain hunters at the ready, the month of November is set to be a busy one. In preparation for the event, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Black Friday 2023, including how to find the best deals, best retailers, and much more.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday is arguably the single biggest shopping event of the year. Traditionally marking the start of the Christmas shopping season, Black Friday officially begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving day in the US. Stretching across to Cyber Monday, the Black Friday weekend sees deals as good as up to 80% off across most major online retailers.

The important dates to make in your diary are as follows: this year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 24, 2023, with Cyber Monday following on Monday, November 27. We'll witness a host of deals throughout November and leading up to the Christmas season.

New deals will be coming in thick and fast, so during this holiday shopping season, keep it locked to GOAL for all the best UK and US Black Friday deals.

Why is it called Black Friday?

To learn about the history of Black Friday and where the term originated, you have to go back to 1869 when two investors (Jay Gould and Jim Fisk) caused a massive market crash by skyrocketing the price of gold.

Fast-forward to the late 1950s and early 1960s, when locals revived the term to refer to the day between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy football game. This was because the event would attract huge crowds, tourists, and shoppers, putting pressure on local law enforcement.

It wasn't until the '80s that the term would, for the very first time, be linked with shopping. Retailers repackaged the Black Friday term to reflect the backstory of how accountants used different colour ink — red for negative earnings and black for positive earnings. Black Friday became the day when stores finally turned a profit. The rest, as they say, is history, and ever since then, the term has stuck and evolved into a season-long event.

Black Friday 2023 predictions

Getty Images

Black Friday 2023 will not be much different from last year's sale event when it comes to deals. We'll see offers across a huge range of products and gifting, from gaming consoles to sports gear, with discounts spanning up to 80% and even more from some stores.

Like last year, we can also expect to see a flurry of deals launch before Black Friday itself, with many retailers dropping offers and deals across the whole month of November in the warm-up to Cyber Week.

How to get the best Black Friday deals in 2023?

Don't fall behind this Black Friday, bookmark and keep an eye on exactly what you're after. As the saying goes, if you snooze, you'll lose. If you want to grab a bargain before the Christmas shopping madness begins, sign up for relevant retailer and brand newsletters and emails to get ahead of the queue.

When do retailers launch their Black Friday sales?

So many stores and retailers participate in Black Friday, including your usual big names like Amazon, Nike, adidas, SONY, Target, and many more. Different retailers will launch their deals with their own strategies in motion, so it's difficult to pinpoint when each retailer will start advertising their deals.

However, you can usually see them creeping online throughout November, even as early as the first week of the month.

Here is a quick link list so you can access the deals from all your favourite retailers:

What are Early Black Friday deals?

Not so long ago, Black Friday was just one day a year, but now the sale event pretty much takes over the whole month of November.

Early Black Friday deals act as a kind of pre-Black Friday warmup. That being said, the deals are usually similar to what you can expect from the retailer's actual Black Friday sale. Retailers usually offer strong early Black Friday deals to entice shoppers in the weeks ahead of the main event, allowing you to spread out your shopping and deal hunting. It's a win-win for retailers and shoppers.

How Much Money Can I Save on Black Friday?

Getty Images

The amount of money you can save on an item or number of items depends on what you're on the hunt for. It also depends on your budget, and if the economic climate is anything to go by, pursestrings have tightened in the past couple of years.

But, if you're partaking in the office Secret Santa or just looking to save some money on the annual holiday shopping mayhem - then Black Friday can certainly help you do that. If you follow the path of life with the motto of shop till you drop and love to treat yourself and others, then there's no better time than Black Friday simply because of the large number of retailers that take part.

Which Retailers Will Have Black Friday Deals?

Every year you'll find your usual suspects in the list of retailers who will be participating in Black Friday deals. But, in short, nearly all the retailers you're familiar with will have Black Friday deals. So, it doesn't matter if you're looking for tech, sporting, health and fitness, book, or specialty deals - there's 100% something for everyone.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the aftermath of Black Friday, when all the deals move over exclusively online. It's your final chance to bag a deal, as it only lasts for a 24-hour period, so it's a good idea to scout some of your best retailers online on the day.

What's the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The main difference, apart from when both events take place, is that you can find Black Friday deals in stores, so you can find some great steals in person. This means that Black Friday shopping is more accessible, especially to those who don't have access to digital devices.

However, Cyber Monday is what it says on the tin. Cyber Monday deals are exclusively online sales, so you'll need your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to check out the best deals.

You'll also find that Cyber Monday is the time to get deals on technology and home appliances. Black Friday sales are more general, offering discounts on beauty products, toys, and fashion, which makes it the perfect time to buy gifts for the holiday season.

Is Black Friday the best time to shop for deals?

To put it straight, yes. Black Friday is quite literally the biggest shopping event of the year worldwide. Black Friday sees retailers and brands drop prices like never before across thousands of products - it is often when these products will see their lowest-ever prices.

Black Friday offers the best deals on technology and home appliances. So, if you're looking for a new laptop or gaming console, this is the best time to shop.

