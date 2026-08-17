Bizarre: 'Two people in the Netherlands camp ignored each other throughout the entire World Cup'

Ronald Koeman had no contact at all with Clarence Seedorf during the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, Valentijn Driessen says in Kick-off, De Telegraaf's football podcast.

"What I find remarkable is that Seedorf had no contact at all with Koeman during the World Cup. I know that. Those rumours had already been going around and have now been confirmed," Driessen begins.

"How on earth is that possible? He (Seedorf, ed.) is the football commissioner," the football editor-in-chief continues.

"He was at the match against Morocco (1-1, defeat on penalties) and surely you seek each other out after the match?" Driessen wonders aloud.

"You're surely working towards the same goal? In the end everything has now failed, but they simply ignored each other there completely. Then I really think: ridiculous," Driessen continues.

"So much is terribly wrong with communication at the KNVB. Both with all the people they approach and with those they already have under contract," the De Telegraaf journalist concludes.