Athletic Bilbao have dealt a shock to Barcelona, who are targeting the signing of their player Aymeric Laporte during the current summer transfer window, following his outstanding performances at the World Cup.

According to "Sport newspaper", sources within Bilbao confirm that the release clause in Laporte's contract is worth far more than the figures doing the rounds in the media.

Laporte struck up a distinguished defensive partnership with Barcelona's Pau Cubarsí throughout the World Cup. The pair proved crucial to the Matador's coronation, conceding just one goal across the entire campaign.

Sport had recently lifted the lid on Barcelona's interest in Laporte, and the story infuriated Bilbao. Still fuming over the Nico Williams affair, the Basque club feel the Catalans are once again circling one of their stars.

That anger has sparked a clear message. If Barcelona want Laporte, they must pay the full release clause, especially with the player tied down until the summer of 2028.

Some sources put the clause at between 12 and 15 million euros. Bilbao officials have shot that down, insisting the real figure is close to double those numbers.

Either way, Laporte's arrival at the Spotify Camp Nou would first require one of Barcelona's defenders to leave. Hansi Flick already has five to choose from: Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, Gerard Martín, Ronald Araújo and Andreas Christensen.