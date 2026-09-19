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imago-sport-1083521189.jpgAnadolu Agency
Christian Guinin
Translated by

Big win on debut for German coach! Mohamed Salah sink Galatasaray Istanbul

Super Lig
T. Reis
M. Salah
Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray
Trabzonspor
Galatasaray

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah gave his new coach Thomas Reis the perfect start at Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor cruised to a 4-0 (3-0) win over previously unbeaten league leaders Galatasaray Istanbul. Salah hit a hat-trick and the Egyptian also set up Noah Saviolo for the fourth with an assist.

As early as the fourth minute, Salah put his side in front. After laying on the 2-0 for Saviolo (39), he grabbed the third himself just before half-time (44). He completed the rout in the 80th minute with the goal for 4-0.

Those three points gave Reis the perfect start, with the former VfL Bochum and FC Schalke 04 coach only unveiled as Trabzonspor's new manager last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Leroy Sane started for Galatasaray but failed to make any impact. His former national team colleague Ilkay Gündogan was not used at all and spent the full 90 minutes on the bench.

What is the situation in the Süper Lig table?

Thanks to the three points, Trabzonspor moved provisionally up to fifth in the Turkish Süper Lig table, though Sunday's matches could still push them back down.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray dropped points for the first time in the current competition. Even so, Okan Buruk's side still sit one point clear of city rivals Besiktas at the top of the table.

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