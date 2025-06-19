'Big deal!' - Ex-Man City star explains 'pointless' FFP penalty & why even a transfer ban wouldn't hurt Pep Guardiola's side after 115-charge saga

Manchester City being hit with a fine for FFP breaches would be “pointless”, says Danny Mills, while even a transfer embargo would not hurt them.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Having been stung with at least 115 charges relating to supposed monetary mismanagement at the Etihad Stadium, City are still waiting to discover their fate in a long-running case. An independent hearing has been completed, but no verdict has been delivered as yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Various punishments for eight-time Premier League champions City have been speculated on, ranging from points deductions to expulsion from the English top-flight. Those in Manchester are, however, adamant they have done nothing wrong.

DID YOU KNOW

City have continued to spend big, with more deals being done in the summer of 2025, and Pep Guardiola is building a squad he believes will be ready to challenge for more major honours next term. A recruitment ban at this stage would not impact those plans all that much.

WHAT MILLS SAID

Quizzed by GOAL - while speaking in association with William Hill Vegas - on the potential penalties City could face, ex-Blues defender Mills said: “They have a huge squad. A transfer embargo didn’t affect Chelsea too much when Frank Lampard had those issues. They have got enough players.

“A fine? Pointless. Surely that defeats the object. You are asking a team with sovereign wealth to pay a fine, big deal! I think they will be absolutely fine. They are buying players already.

“This is probably going to drag beyond this window anyhow. They will know that. If you saw four or five players come in very quickly, then you might have an idea of what might be happening and what the punishment might be. But it looks like City are planning for the future like they normally do.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

Guardiola’s side are currently in the United States on FIFA Club World Cup duty. They continue to be linked with a number of further additions and know that owner Sheikh Mansour can always be relied upon to finance elaborate spending sprees.