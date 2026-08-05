Mobindi Marthi, the agent of young Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu, has revealed why his client signed for Barcelona, confirming that the Catalan club's "sporting project" proved the decisive factor in sealing the deal.

Barcelona announced the capture of the 18-year-old in recent days, tying him to a contract until 30 June 2031. He becomes the team's fourth attacking signing this summer after Anthony Gordon, Hamza Abdelkarim and Karim Adeyemi.

Speaking to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Marthi said the negotiations laid bare Barcelona's clear intent: "Barcelona presented us with a project that demonstrates the club's commitment to developing young talent. The club's commitment and its rich track record in developing talent are the best proof of that."

Throughout the talks, the agent explained, Bisiwu's priority was "to ensure that all aspects of the various projects offered to him were carefully evaluated, while placing his long-term future first." He stressed that the decision "was not based on a single factor, but on finding the optimal environment to support his development, both as a footballer and as a young man."

Club Brugge also earned Marthi's gratitude, having played "a fundamental role" in the player's career. He said: "Jesse Bisiwu underwent remarkable development at Club Brugge. We are very grateful to the club and to everyone who contributed to his development over the past few years, and helped him reach this stage of his footballing career."

Marthi signed off by confirming that Bisiwu is now fully focused "on working hard every day, integrating into the club in the best possible way, and giving everything he can for Barcelona."

The move fits Barcelona's new policy of chasing promising young talent. The aim is to build a fresh generation capable of competing at home and in Europe in the years ahead.