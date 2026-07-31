Ali Majrashi has dominated fan conversation over the past few days. The Al-Ahli Saudi player has stayed away from the team's preparatory camp in Portugal, and neither the club's management nor the player himself has offered any official explanation, which has opened the door to a flood of speculation and rumours.

The controversy intensified once the leave of Al-Ahli's internationals who featured for Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup came to an end. Firas Al-Buraikan, Ziyad Al-Jehani and Abdulrahman Al-Sanabi all joined the camp. Majrashi remained off the list, with no official word to explain his absence.

Differing accounts spread across social media as the silence dragged on. Some linked the absence to a legal dispute. Others suggested he was refusing to train ahead of a move to one of the club's rivals, whether Al-Hilal or Al-Nassr, turning the story into fertile ground for interpretation.

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No official evidence has confirmed any of these accounts so far. What stands out is the silence of many media figures known for their closeness to the club, who have limited themselves to calling for the player's privacy to be respected and for unverified information to stay off the airwaves.

The real crisis, then, lies not in Majrashi's absence but in the absence of information. The longer Al-Ahli delay in clarifying the situation, the greater the room for conjecture. For some the rumours have already hardened into fact, despite resting on no official source.

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Timing sharpens the sensitivity of the scene. It comes before the start of a season in which Al-Ahli want to compete for every title, which makes any unexplained absence of a key figure a matter of wide interest among fans and media alike.

Ali Majrashi holds the final word in ending this controversy. He can settle it by appearing inside Al-Ahli's camp or by clarifying the truth of what is happening. Until then, the story stays caught between contradictory accounts, the truth remains absent, and all the talk doing the rounds remains nothing more than unproven rumour.