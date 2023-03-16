Real Betis vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Betis against Man United in the Europa League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League last-eight but need to finish the job when they take on Real Betis at Benito Villamarin Stadium in Thursday's Round of 16 second-leg game.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a discordant season as they went from winning the Carabao Cup and advancing to the FA Cup quarter-finals to losing 7-0 against Liverpool in the Premier League.

And then from a goalless league draw against Southampton to defeating Betis 4-1 in the last-16 first leg in the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's men would need to pull off a historical come-back in order to book their berth in the quarter-finals after playing out a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in La Liga over the weekend.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Real Betis vs Man Utd date & kick-off time

Game: Real Betis vs Manchester Untied Date: March 16, 2023 Kick-off: 12:45pm EDT, 5:45pm GMT, 11:15pm IST Venue: Benito Vellamarin Stadium, Seville

How to watch Real Betis vs Man Utd on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+ and Vix+.

BT Sport 1 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via BT TV.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show Europa League games with streaming on SonyLIV.



Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+, Vix+ UK BT Sport 1 BT TV India Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLIV

Real Betis team news & squad

Centre-back Luiz Felipe picked up a hamstring injury in the first leg, and Victor Ruiz should feature in his place.

Nabil Fekir and Juan Cruz are the other absentees for Thursday's tie, with Fekir ruled out for the rest of the season, but William Carvalho is set to return to the XI from a La Liga ban.

Another expected change may come in the form of Sergio Canales starting ahead of Joaquin after the former is believed to have made a full recovery from his injury.

Real Betis possible XI: Bravo; Sabaly, Pezzella, Ruiz, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Canales, Perez, Juanmi; Iglesias

Position Players Goalkeepers Bravo, Silva, Martin Defenders Sabaly, Ruiz, Pezella, Abner, Miranda, Felix Midfielders Edgar, Rodriguez, Canales, Henrique, Carvalho, Joaquin, Guardado, Rodri, Perez Forwards Juanmi, Iglesias, Jose, Ayoze, Ruibal

Man Utd team news & squad

Casemiro's four-game domestic ban will play no role here, but fresh injuries will be a cause of worry for United boss Erik ten Hag, who is already without long-term absentees Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen.

Alejandro Garnacho has ruled himself out after the winger left Old Trafford on crutches on Sunday. The club has also confirmed that Antony is unavailable, but Marcel Sabitzer is due to return.

Victor Lindelof is a doubt due to illness, while Anthony Martial has been left out of the travelling group despite the Frenchman building up his fitness in training.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford