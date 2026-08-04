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Ahmad Salah

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Betis gives up on the Amrabat file

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The Andalusian club's transfer market may witness further moves

Real Betis have accelerated their activity in the final days of the transfer window, as the Andalusian club seeks to reorganise its priorities in line with the needs of manager Manuel Pellegrini for the new season.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Betis have closed the file on a permanent deal for Amrabat following the end of his loan spell from Turkey's Fenerbahce. Pellegrini remains convinced of the Moroccan midfielder's abilities, but the Turkish club are demanding a high fee and his wages are steep.

That decision pushed the Spanish club to change direction. They have signed Uruguayan midfielder Facundo Bernal (21 years old) for 9.5 million euros, after the young player earned Pellegrini's trust with strong performances during pre-season.

Read also: Despite the tempting offer: Morocco star shocks Esperance

Betis are also still hunting for a new striker, with their attacking options limited to Colombian Cucho Hernandez. They want to bring back Dani Ceballos too, though the deal depends on freeing up wages through a departure, with Giovani Lo Celso or Nelson Deossa the likely candidates, plus Pellegrini's approval.

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More movement could follow if a number of players leave over the coming weeks. Chief among them are defender Natan and Moroccan winger Abde Ezzalzouli, who continues to attract interest from several clubs. Their exits would give the management room to conclude fresh deals before the window shuts.

Read also: Awaiting Flick's decision: Barcelona's official website raises questions about the new signing
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