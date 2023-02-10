Arsenal's Beth Mead, Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and San Diego Wave's Alex Morgan were announced as the finalists for the 2022 Best Women's Award.

WHAT HAPPENED? The accolade recognises the best performers in the women's game for the 2021-22 season, spanning July to August. A total of 14 players were initially chosen by a panel of experts, before a combination of national team coaches, captains, journalists and fans voted Mead, Putellas and Morgan as the final three nominees.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The selection of Mead and Putellas is hardly surprising. Despite both being currently sidelined due to long-term ACL injuries, they enjoyed impressive 2021-22 campaigns on an individual and collective level. Mead won the Euro 2022 Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament alongside England's long-awaited trophy, meanwhile Putellas celebrated a perfect Liga F season with Barca as well as becoming the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or twice.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Morgan, however, is perhaps more surprising. The American's selection ignores the likes of Sam Kerr, Keira Walsh or Vivianne Miedema who were arguably more deserving, although she did impress in her debut season in the NWSL with 15 goals in 17 appearances for San Diego. The 33-year-old is vying for her first Best Women's Award after finishing runner up in 2019.

DID YOU KNOW? In December 2022, Mead won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, becoming the first female footballer in history to do so.

WHAT NEXT? The winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on February 27.