Best FIFA 19 players: Global Series ranks best pro esports gamers

Goal outlines all you need to know about FIFA 19's Global Series as well as the full global rankings of the best esports gamers

With last season's edition of FIFA Global Series being a success, players and fans will now be able to monitor the progress of the world’s top competitive FIFA players throughout the season on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup.

's Global Series on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2019 has expanded significantly, with the new iteration of the gameplay feature in FIFA 19 incorporating a new and improved competitive ecosystem with more FUT Champions Cups, more globally licensed tournaments, more official league partners and a revamped way to compete online.

New additions to FIFA 19's Global Series include the number of FUT Champions Cups increased from two to six, an all-new Licensed Qualifier System, and as many as 15 official football league partners (expanded from last season's eight) such as the , Eredivisie, , , and the .

This season will also include the unique FIFA eClub World Cup as well as two EA Champions Cups featuring the best FIFA Online 4 players globally – as well as a brand new competition in the FIFA eNations World Cup.

FIFA 19 Xbox Global Rankings

Ranking Username Points 1 F2Tekkz 2380 2 Dani 1000 3 MarcusGomes 785 4 Megabit98 775 5 GoalMachine21 665 6 HUGE G0RILLA 505 7 Lyricz vs Luck 498 8 KevinAssia 493 9 Im not nhoebi 492 10 prooooownez 490 11 xHensoo 427 12 NoxiousBacon304 363 13 Rafsou 330 14 NRaseck7 325 15 DullenMIKE 325 16 BlatantCorn63 325 17 Ciroaurinluck 320 18 M10 Resende 319 19 AFC Ajax Joey 315 20 Alek 310

*correct as of December 11, 2018.

FIFA 19 Playstation Global Rankings

Ranking Username Points 1 Joksan-- 2385 2 StefanoPinna_21 890 3 SPQR_Tore 863 4 Agge 861 5 mo_aubameyang 780 6 MaestroSquad 775 7 TheStrxngeR 765 8 nicolas99fc 640 9 andoniiPM 606 10 PhilB94_ 600 11 RastaArtur 570 12 VfBDrErhano 515 13 Gilles_1996 499 14 KeturDylo 499 15 ChristianSpiteri 486 16 iTimoX 365 17 NBD2699 349 18 gravesen_1 348 19 M10Ustun 345 20 Zimmmeghj 325

*correct as of December 11, 2018.

How are FIFA 19 points and rankings allocated?

Registration for FIFA 19's Global Series began from October 5, 2018 and ended on October 31, 2018.

FIFA 19 players who are eligible to play and want to be ranked in the Global Series should complete the following steps:

Play in FIFA 19 Weekend League and complete at least 27 Wins to become FUT Champions Verified. Once an eligible player has confirmed their Verified status, they are permanently Verified – and will no longer have to worry about winning a certain amount of games in the Weekend League again. FUT Champions Verified players may then be invited to play in Online qualification competitions, where competitors will compete head-to-head against other eligible players to win a spot at a live event. After a player has been FUT Champions Verified, they will be able to be invited to Online qualification competitions for FUT Champions Cups and Licensed Qualifying Events throughout the season. Each Live Event will have a cut-off date for which players must be FUT Champions Verified in order to be allowed to compete. Each live event will have numerous Online Qualification Tournaments for different gameplay regions, which will then create for regular global qualification opportunities. FIFA 19 Global Series points won through Live Events and the Weekend League will place players on the leaderboard. For players to be able to qualify for the FIFA 19 Global Series Playoffs, they will need to earn FIFA 19 Global Series Points through participating in Live Events or playing in the Weekend League. The most points are won through Live Events, though a smaller number of points can be earned by achieving 20 to 27+ wins in Weekend Leagues to taking place until April. Players qualify for the Playoffs by finishing in the Top 60 on the Points leaderboard, tallied at the end of the year. The top 60 eligible players on each Playstation and Xbox leaderboards will subsequently be invited to participate in the FIFA 19 Global Series Playoffs. After the Playoffs – which will award Points – the top 16 players on both platforms will qualify for the FIFA eWorld Cup, where the FIFA 19 World Champion will be named.

In terms of point allocations, finishing first in either FUT Champions Cups or FIFA Majors will earn a player 1500 points; second place in both competitions will award the player 850 points; then 645 points for third to fourth place; fifth to eighth garner 450 points; ninth and below 275 points.

For players competing in licensed qualifying events and official league partner competitions, first-placed finishes award 850 points; second place 450 points; third place 315 points; fifth to eighth place 150 points, and ninth and beyond 110 points.