Bernardo Silva song: Lyrics, video & meaning of Man City fans' chant

Without a doubt, English football has seen a massive switch in powers in the modern era. While iconic clubs like Manchester United who ruled English football in the Alex Ferguson era have taken a backseat, their arch-rivals Manchester City have bagged just about every piece of silverware in recent times.

Since Man City's iconic takeover by Sheikh Mansour in 2008, the English heavyweights have transformed themselves and last year they etched their name in history as the Sky Blues became treble winners.

While Pep Guardiola's side boasts of some iconic match winners from Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland to Belgium playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, one player silently worked hard in City's eleven to help them write the fairytale. Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva was an influential cog in City's climb to glory and the fans at the Etihad Stadium are well aware of his contributions to the club.

The club legend has even been given an ode in form of a chant by Manchester City's faithful and GOAL gives you a complete detail about the iconic chant.

Manchester City 'Bernardo Running Down the Wings' chant lyrics

Bernardo (Silva!),

Running down the wing (Silva!),

Makes the blue boys sing (Silva!),

We're all going to Istanbul!

City's fan penned down this heartfelt chant after Man City booked their place in the 2022/23 UCL final as they bashed Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. Los Blancos dumped City out of the competition in the previous campaign and Guardiola's men took revenge with a massive victory in the semi-finals.

Silva was once again a headache for the opposing side running on the flanks and in the midfield causing problems for Real Madrid.

