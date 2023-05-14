Bernardo Silva: I found Ligue 1 tougher than playing in the Premier League with Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo SIlva has admitted he found playing in Ligue 1 with Monaco more difficult than playing in the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? City midfielder Silva spent three years at Monaco before making the €50 million (£43.9m/$54.7m) switch to the Premier League in 2017. The Portuguese midfielder won Ligue 1 in his final season with Monaco, and has admitted he found playing in France more difficult than competing in England.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to France Football, Silva said: “I find that it was more difficult to play in France than in England, more physical. Maybe it’s because we have possession at Manchester City. It was difficult for me at the start. I had to get used to it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since joining City in 2017, Silva has played 301 games for them, scoring 53 times and assisting 58 goals. He may well be on his way out of the Etihad in the summer, with a move back to France an option with PSG reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA & MAN CITY? Manchester City are on the verge of a historic treble, leading the Premier League by a point, in the FA Cup final and just 90 minutes away from reaching the Champions League final. It is unlikely anyone at City is thinking about moving on right now, however it may be an option that Silva considers at the end of the season.