'Why should we fear them?' - Bernardo Silva in confident mood ahead of Man City's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva claimed that Manchester City are not afraid of facing defending champions Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite being arguably the better side over two legs, Manchester City lost 6-5 to Real Madrid on aggregate in last season's semi-final and crashed out of the Champions League. Yet Bernardo Silva says that the English champions are not afraid of facing the 14-time Champions League winners again ahead of the semi-final clash.

The Portugal international also claimed that while Manchester City respect the talented players in the Real Madrid roster, they won't have any psychological disadvantage against the most decorated team in the history of the competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Silva said, "We have a lot of respect for them, yes, but not any fear at all. Why should we fear them? We'll try to keep the momentum we've built over two months to arrive very confident to beat them, knowing they won the Champions League last season for a reason.

"It's not about the badge, It's never about the badge. It's about the players that are on the pitch. If Madrid didn't have Modric, Kroos, Vinicius, Benzema — I could say all of them — they wouldn't win anything because the shirt doesn't do it on its own. We'd be stupid not to respect them but we have that goal knowing we lost last year in tough circumstances. This time we will try to make it different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City are currently chasing a treble this season as they are currently leading the race to the Premier League title, have reached the FA Cup final and remain in contention in the Champions League.

On their dream of becoming only the second English side after Manchester United to win the treble Silva said, "We're not going to lie. This is definitely a competition we want because it's the only one we haven't won yet. We're in a very good position to be fighting for all three trophies. The FA Cup final is a derby, it would be lovely for our fans.

"Then the Champions League is a trophy we'd really love, and the Premier League would be five in six years and we would go down in history. 'I wouldn't be able to tell you which one I want the most. I want them all, a lot! And we're going to keep battling away, knowing that, yes, we could win them all, yet we could lose them all too."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? After facing Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, Pep Guardiola's side will then head to Everton in the Premeir League.