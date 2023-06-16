Gregg Berhalter reportedly set to return as USMNT head coach

Gregg Berhalter is set to return as U.S. men's national team coach, with U.S. Soccer's search leading back to the man who led the team last cycle.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic reported on Thursday night that Berhalter is closing in on a return with the coach and federation in the process of finalizing a deal. The news comes after several USMNT players publicly backed Berhalter as the federation conducted its coaching search.

Berhalter led the USMNT to the World Cup Round of 16 last fall while also winning the 2021 Nations League and Gold Cup trophies.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter's return comes after a controversial winter, with the soon-to-be-returning USMNT coach being part of a public feud with Gio Reyna's family. That feud began after Berhalter criticized Reyna in a speech he believes was off the record, leading Reyna's family to reveal a domestic violence allegation against Berhalter from his college years. Berhalter was eventually cleared to be re-hired by U.S. Soccer after an independent investigation.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? B.J. Callaghan, a member of Berhalter's staff, is currently serving as interim coach for the Nations League, with the U.S. set to start their Gold Cup campaign on June 24.

