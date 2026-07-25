Karim Benzema has moved to shut down the noise around his future at Al-Hilal, mocking reports that his name could be dropped from the Saudi side's domestic squad list and his involvement limited to the AFC Champions League Elite.

Press reports over the past few days claimed the club's management were weighing up a move for a new foreign striker, with the technical staff unconvinced by what the France forward had delivered in his first six months. That opened the door to leaving him out of the Roshn League squad and keeping him purely for the Asian competition.

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Benzema decided to answer the speculation himself. Well-known content creator Mimi Rivera had posted a video on Instagram floating the idea that the striker might feature only in Asia.

He didn't hold back. "This will only happen in your dreams," Benzema wrote, a mocking reply that flatly denied everything said about his future at the club.









The comment spread fast. A host of Al-Hilal fans shared it, taking it as proof that the player had settled the debate himself, while others read it as a sign of his commitment to his place in the team and his readiness to compete this season.

Al-Hilal are bracing for a season packed with challenges, with talk of reinforcing the attack with world-class names refusing to go away. Benzema, though, looks determined to prove a point. He wants to turn the page on a tough start, rediscover his best form and drive the team's push for every trophy on offer.