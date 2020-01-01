Benzema deserves to play for France again, says Pires

It has been five years since the striker featured for the national team and the former winger believes it is time he was welcomed back into the team

striker Karim Benzema deserves to be given another chance in the squad, Robert Pires says.

The 32-year-old has 81 caps and 27 goals to his name for Les Bleus but has not been part of the squad since October 2015.

In November that year, Benzema was arrested for allegedly playing a role in blackmailing national team-mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape, but France’s highest court ruled in 2017 that the investigation of the attacker was unfair.

Nevertheless, France coach Didier Deschamps has decided against bringing him back into the squad, and former winger Pires says it is time he changed his mind.

“It’s a tricky issue, one that has created and continues to create a lot of debate in France,” he told AS.

“I’m not really interested in whatever happened between him and [Mathieu] Valbuena, but given all that he has achieved and is achieving at Real Madrid, of course he deserves a France call-up.

“He’s one of the best strikers in Europe. But [France boss Didier] Deschamps has the final say.”

In Benzema’s absence, forward Kylian Mbappe has emerged as the national team’s most prized attacking asset, scoring 14 times in 36 matches.

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has previously revealed his admiration for Mbappe, who has six goals and five assists in seven games this season.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and Pires says he would benefit from making the move.

"Of course. I'm French, I like Paris Saint-Germain and I'd like him to stay in ," he added.

"But if he wants to keep growing as a player, he should sign for Real Madrid."

Another rising star in France, Eduardo Camavinga, has also been heavily linked with a move since his breakthrough at in 2019.

But Pires believes it would be in the teenager’s best interests to stay put for a while before he makes the step up to one of Europe’s top sides.

“He’s only 17, eh? My opinion is that he should stay at Rennes for another couple of years to keep on developing, and then go to a top club like Madrid or Barca, or whichever he chooses,” he added.

“It’s too early for him. If they can, Rennes should try to keep hold of him.”

Zidane has also been under pressure at Madrid, who have won just one of their past four games in all competitions ahead of hosting on Saturday.

"I think it's incredible that people talk about a crisis and the end of an era when Real Madrid lose two games before the Clasico and then draw at the death against ," Pires said.

"I know there's a lot of pressure at Madrid, but the coach and the players need to be given a calmer climate in which to do their job.

"Just because they're Madrid or , they can't always beat everybody. If that were the case, football would be very boring."