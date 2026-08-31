Benzema at a crossroads: three options after leaving Al-Hilal

Karim Benzema is closing in on a Al-Hilal exit before the summer window shuts, with his future still up in the air. Three options sit in front of the veteran France striker, the most likely being a move within the Saudi league or a switch to America.

According to "AS", Benzema is weighing up staying in Saudi Arabia. That could mean a return to Al-Ittihad, whose colours he previously wore, or a move to Al-Shabab in the coming weeks.

The 38-year-old joined Al-Hilal in the last winter window. His spell there now looks to be nearing its end, with the club's management already in talks over tearing up his contract before deadline day.

Uncertainty hangs over his next step, but Benzema isn't ready to hang up his boots just yet. "AS" confirm the Frenchman has no plans to retire, while "Marca" suggest retirement hasn't been ruled out entirely, leaving every door open.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Benzema is ruling out a return to European football for now. That dents the chances of a move to Lyon, a club heavily linked with him in recent times.

A move to the American league stands out as the clear alternative to staying in Saudi Arabia. Reports also continue to link his future with a spell in the Scottish league.