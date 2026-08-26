Al-Nassr's Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus opened an unwanted chapter in his career on Tuesday night, sent off against Al-Ettifaq in the third round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The red came in the 12th minute. Bento hauled down Al-Ettifaq's French striker Moussa Dembélé, marched off early and left Al-Nassr to play with ten men.

Data from Transfermarkt confirms this was the first red card of Bento's professional career. He had played 164 matches for Brazil's Athletico Paranaense and another seven for his national team without ever being dismissed.

Since joining in the summer of 2024, Bento has also turned out 86 times in an Al-Nassr shirt, never once walking for a red.

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According to Opta, Bento's dismissal is "the second fastest sending-off of a goalkeeper in the Saudi Professional League since the 2009-10 season, after the dismissal of Khaled Radhi, also Al-Nassr's goalkeeper, in the fifth minute against Al-Shabab on 25 December 2009".

Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah reported that Al-Nassr became the fourth team to see a player sent off in the current 2026-27 Roshn League, joining Al-Riyadh, Al-Ittihad and Neom.

Al-Riyadh and Al-Ittihad top the list with two dismissals each. Al-Nassr and Neom have one red card apiece.

Beyond Bento, the sendings-off account for Neom midfielder Alaa Al-Haji, Portugal's Danilo Pereira and Senegal's Dion Lopy of Al-Ittihad, plus Ivorian Abdul Kader Keita and Uruguayan Rodrigo Abascal of Al-Riyadh.

Every dismissal came via a straight red, except for Lopy, who left the pitch after picking up two yellow cards.

The disastrous start did not cost Al-Nassr, though. Al-Ettifaq punished the numerical advantage with two goals, only for "Al-Alami" to flip the deficit and snatch a thrilling 3-2 win.

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