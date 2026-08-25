Algeria's Ramy Bensebaini has been handed an official punishment for the red card the Borussia Dortmund defender picked up against Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup.

The German Football Association confirmed on Tuesday that its sports court had suspended Bensebaini for two German Cup matches, citing "violent play" after his dismissal in the Super Cup, according to the German newspaper "Bild".

The ban rules the Algerian out of Dortmund's German Cup opener against a fifth-division side next Tuesday evening. He will also miss a possible second-round tie at the end of October.

Bensebaini saw red in the 90th minute of the meeting with Bayern. A heavy challenge on new Bavarian signing Ismail Jakobs left referee Daniel Schlager with little choice but to show the Algerian a straight red.

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Crucially, the suspension applies only to German Cup fixtures. Bensebaini faces no ban in the Bundesliga, so his availability for Dortmund's league opener is a separate matter entirely from the Super Cup dismissal.

Injury may yet decide it. The defender took a heavy bruise to the ribs during the 2-1 Super Cup defeat to Bayern, and his fitness for the upcoming league match remains uncertain.

His punishment mirrors the one handed to France's Martin Terrier last year. The Bayer Leverkusen forward was sent off in the 2024 Super Cup and also copped a two-match German Cup ban.