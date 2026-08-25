Rafa Benitez, the former Real Madrid manager, dropped a bombshell when he revealed the real reason behind Xabi Alonso's dismissal from the helm of Real Madrid, insisting that the matter had nothing to do with football.

The comments came unexpectedly ahead of the clash between Fulham and Chelsea. All eyes were on the match, yet the veteran Spanish coach paused to reflect on his compatriot's experience at the Bernabeu, drawing on his own long tenure at the club to offer an inside account.

Benitez told the British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC", as reported by "Mundo Deportivo": "He put in a great performance with Bayer Leverkusen, which is why he moved to Real Madrid. There were similarities between us. He loves work, organisation and talking with the players about what they want to achieve. But Real Madrid is surrounded by a lot of politics, and perhaps that was the reason things became complicated."

One statement reopened the file on Xabi Alonso's dismissal. The man who came through Real Madrid's youth academy, coached the Castilla side and led the first team in 18 matches at the start of the 2015-2016 season knows full well that working at the Bernabeu goes far beyond tactical plans.

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His eventful career in England lends his opinion real weight. At Liverpool he won the Champions League and wrote some of the finest chapters of his glory. With this statement, he confirms what many repeat behind closed doors: at Real Madrid, politics can topple even the best managers, even one named Xabi Alonso.