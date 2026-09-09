Jude Bellingham has admitted that his Real Madrid side struggled against Inter Milan, even in a 2-1 win on Tuesday evening as the two clubs opened their Champions League campaigns.

Bellingham said after the match: "We struggled at times against a very strong team. They are deserving Italian champions, and there were moments when we made them suffer, especially on the counter-attacks, when we were passing the ball well."

He added, according to Real Madrid's official website: "Something similar happened against Real Betis at the end of last week, when we failed to take our chances."

The England midfielder went on: "We could have finished the match with an easier scoreline. We had chances, myself included, but in the Champions League there are bound to be difficult moments."

He continued: "We conceded only one goal, and the defenders were excellent, but big teams find gaps in our defence. And Courtois was brilliant. Not everything was bad, but there is still room for improvement. The most important thing is the three points."

Reflecting on his own near misses, he said: "I thought I was going to score. The first time, the goalkeeper suddenly appeared. The ball reached me and I said to myself: 'It's a goal.' But he cleared it suddenly. And the second time, I saw the ball a little late, and there were players in the middle, I tried to control it and struck it well. But once again, the goalkeeper saved it superbly."

Bellingham concluded: "It's frustrating, because it would have made things easier for us if I had scored, but it's part of the game. On another day, these shots will go in."

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