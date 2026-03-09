How to buy Belgium World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Belgium have been a force to be reckoned with over the past decade or so, reaching at least the last-8 stage of four major football tournaments, including finishing 3rd at the 2018 World Cup. They’ll be looking to push on again this summer, and you can book match tickets now.

The likes of Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard and Dries Mertens may have hung up their boots, but there’s still a glittering array of talent in the current Belgian squad. Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and others are all set to mesmerise the fans in North America and light up the World Cup.

Are Belgium going to turn on the style against their group rivals? You could be pitchside to find out. Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Belgium's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Monday, June 15 Belgium vs Egypt (12pm) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Sunday, June 21 Belgium vs Iran (12pm) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Friday, June 26 Belgium vs New Zealand (8pm) BC Place (Vancouver) Tickets



Belgian fans were left heartbroken at the World Cup four years ago in Qatar. Despite having an abundance of attacking talent in the squad, they failed to fire in front of goal. In a hard-fought opener against Canada, Michy Batshuayi's 44th minute strike was all that separated that side.

Astonishingly, that was the only tournament goal Belgium would score. Following the Canada game, they would lose 2-0 to Morocco and draw 0-0 with Croatia, which meant that the Red Devils departed before the knockout phase of the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

After their dramatic exit four years ago, Belgium know they can’t afford to be too complacent this time around. However, on paper, they look to have been drawn in one of the easier groups, with none of their round-robin rivals having ever recorded a World Cup victory.

Up first for Rudi Garcia’s men, it’s Egypt in Seattle. Despite making their World Cup debut way back in 1934, amazingly this will be only the Pharoah’s fourth appearance at the global footballing party.

Belgium will know they’ll have to keep a close eye on Egypt’s trailblazing thirtysomethings, Mo Salah and Trezeguet. The pair netted 14 of their side’s 20 goals during the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Garcia’s side then travel to California and go head-to-head with Iran. Team Melli were knocked out at the group stage during each of their previous six World Cup appearances. They also conceded six goals in one of their group encounters in Qatar 2022.

The Red Devils wrap up their group campaign on Canadian soil (Vancouver) against New Zealand. Last time the All Whites qualified for the World Cup in 2010, they drew all their group games before bowing out.

How to buy Belgium World Cup 2026 tickets

Supporters can purchase official tickets for matches involving Belgium, via the FIFA website, between now and the big kick-off in June.

While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

Closer to the tournament (from April), fans will be able to purchase any remaining tickets on a first come, first-served basis. FIFA hasn’t said how many tickets will be released or for which games, but you can expect limited availability and quick sellouts.

To purchase tickets, you must visit the official FIFA ticketing portal and register for an account. You can then log in to your FIFA account and check out ticket availability.

Secondary Marketplaces

Beyond initial releases, FIFA also operates its own official Resale and Exchange Marketplace. This is the only FIFA-approved platform for fans looking to resell or purchase already sold-out tickets.

Availability on the resale platform is often limited and sporadic, especially as matches approach, but it remains the safest option for purchasing tickets outside the primary sales phases. For fans in Mexico, a dedicated Exchange Marketplace (Mercado de Intercambio) handles local resale transactions under the same official safeguards.

For those who miss out on FIFA’s official windows or need tickets for specific dates or cities, secondary ticketing sites like StubHub will also list World Cup tickets. These platforms offer more flexibility, but generally at significantly higher prices due to demand-driven resale markets.

Belgium World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 group matches are split into the following categories:

Category 1: The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier.

The most expensive, located in the lower seating tier. Category 2: Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas.

Spans both upper and lower tiers outside Category 1 areas. Category 3: Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2.

Mainly in the upper tier, beyond Categories 1 and 2. Category 4: The most affordable, located in the upper tier outside the other categories.

Prices are likely to fluctuate throughout the various ticket release/sales phases. Estimates are shown below:

Stage Ticket price range Group Stage (excl. host nations) $60 - $620 Group Stage (US, Canada & Mexico matches) $75 - $2,735 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Quarter-finals $275 - $1,775 Semi-finals $420 - $3,295 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Belgium World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Belgium matches featuring premium tickets, food & beverage, and beyond, which are available across all three host nations.

Packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (no CAN, MEX, USA)

Round of 32/Round of 16/Bronze Final: Any 1 match

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice.

Includes 4-9 matches, depending on venue

All match days and stages are eligible

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See your team in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location.

All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match

All match days and locations are eligible

Follow My Team is not available at this time for host nation teams (Canada, Mexico, U.S.)

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Private Suites and Platinum Access are also available for corporate or VIP groups looking for the most exclusive options.

What to expect from Belgium at the World Cup

Belgium will arrive in North America this summer on the back of another impressive World Cup qualifying campaign. For the fourth successive occasion, they finished top of their qualifying group without losing a single match. In fact, you have to go back to 2009 for the last time they were beaten in a World Cup qualifier.

The Red Devils may not have hit the heights of previous qualifying campaigns, such as the 2018 one, where they won 9 of their 10 matches, scoring 43 times, but they’ve maintained momentum under Rudi Garcia’s guidance. Belgium head into 2026 on a high after finishing 2025 with an unbeaten run of nine games under their belts.

Kevin De Bruyne once again delivered the goods for Belgium when it mattered most, top-scoring for the team with six qualifying goals. He was ably assisted though, with a whole host of players finding the back of the net too, including Jeremy Doku, Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?

Back in June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out those cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below: