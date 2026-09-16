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Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Behind the scenes: why did Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté conceal the Ceuta shirts message?

K. Mbappe
Vinicius Junior
I. Konate
Elche vs Real Madrid
Elche
Real Madrid
LaLiga
A. Ezzalzouli
France
Brazil
Spain
Morocco

El Zalzouli's crisis played a role in Real Madrid trio's decision

The row over the Ceuta support shirts before Elche's clash with Real Madrid rumbles on. And now the Spanish press has revealed why Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior and Ibrahima Konaté chose to hide the message printed on the shirts their team-mates wore before kick-off.

According to Spanish newspaper "El Mundo", the trio folded the shirts at the point of the slogan so it would not show, keen to avoid a backlash in Morocco given the political sensitivity between Morocco and Spain.

Real Madrid's players had received shirts bearing the phrase "Todos somos caballas. Ceuta y los Caballeros de la Mar", prepared by the Valencia businessmen's association as part of an initiative that also took in the Villarreal, Levante, Elche and Valencia matches.

Moroccan sensitivity

Mbappé, Vinícius and Konaté saw a political connotation in the message. So they preferred not to display it or to take a stance on an issue that cuts deep in Morocco.

Their decision came just one day after the storm sparked by Moroccan Abde Ezzalzouli, the Real Betis player, over his own involvement in the same initiative, the newspaper reported.

LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

The Ezzalzouli crisis

During Villarreal's meeting with Real Betis, the Andalusian side's players joined the initiative and walked out wearing Ceuta support shirts. Among them was Ezzalzouli, the Morocco international.

Fierce criticism followed on social media from Moroccans, prompting him to delete his posts about the initiative before coming out to defend himself.

Ezzalzouli explained that the shirt carried "a social character in support of the residents and people of the city", denying the initiative had any political aim or carried any offence to Morocco.

Repercussions within Real Madrid

"El Mundo" reported that the fallout from the Ezzalzouli affair reached Real Madrid's dressing room. Brahim Díaz plays alongside the Betis man for Morocco, while Achraf Hakimi, the Morocco captain and one of Mbappé's close friends, is linked to the issue indirectly.

Real Madrid had agreed to Elche's initiative and handed the shirts to their players after the warm-up. Each man then decided for himself whether to wear the shirt and how to display it.

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