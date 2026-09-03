The Raul Asencio case has taken a new turn. The two young women who appeared in videos of a sexual nature have confirmed that they are dropping their pursuit of the four accused players, prompting the public prosecution to withdraw its charge against the Real Madrid defender for disclosing secrets and violating privacy.

Asencio faced the court alongside his former Real Madrid academy team-mates Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia. At the start of the trial, the two young women told the judge of Criminal Court No. 5 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria that they were pardoning all four accused, according to "AS".

That withdrawal allowed the public prosecution to drop the charge of publishing or circulating intimate images and clips without the consent of those involved, a charge that had covered Asencio and the rest of the accused.

Other charges that do not include Asencio

The withdrawal does not, however, affect the charges relating to child pornography. Those are directed only at Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia, not Asencio.

At the heart of these charges is the recording of a sexual video with a minor, as one of the two girls was 16 years old when the events took place in 2023. It is an offence that a victim's withdrawal or pardon cannot simply cancel.

Having heard the statements of the two young women, the judge decided to suspend the session temporarily.

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Details of the case

The facts go back to the summer of 2023, when Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodriguez and Andres Garcia were team-mates of Raul Asencio at the Real Madrid academy. The three had consensual sexual relations with two young women at a beach club in the Amadores area in the south of Gran Canaria.

According to the case, the players took images and video clips of the incident without the consent of the two young women. They then circulated the material via WhatsApp with other people, despite the two young women demanding its deletion.

One of these clips later reached Asencio's phone. He faced a charge of showing it to a third person while knowing, according to the charge, that the clip had been filmed without permission and that the two young women had demanded its deletion.

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