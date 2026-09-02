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킬리안 음바페 (Kylian Mbappe)Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

Before the abduction of Mbappé: dangerous criminal plot foiled in France

K. Mbappe
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Targeted 26 public figures

French press reports have revealed the foiling of a dangerous criminal plot that targeted the kidnapping of Kylian Mbappé, the Real Madrid star, along with 25 other figures including footballers, rappers, and wealthy businessmen.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported that French authorities arrested "Clément L", an 18-year-old who ran a criminal organisation under the alias "Lister Z".

The accused is already serving a prison sentence for armed robbery and pimping. Yet investigations revealed he continued to run the gang from inside his cell, issuing instructions through "Snapchat".

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Police tracked him down after investigating a robbery at a luxury watch shop in the city of Neuilly-sur-Seine last April.

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A search of his two mobile phones turned up a list containing the addresses and information of 26 targets the organisation planned to kidnap, among them footballers, rap artists, and businessmen with huge fortunes.

A judicial source confirmed that Kylian Mbappé was one of the most prominent targets on the list, along with a rapper, as well as a number of businessmen, among them a jewellery trader, a Turkish meat trader, and a Chinese businessman, all of them owners of great fortunes.

Quizzed during the investigation, the accused, who dropped out of the first year of a vocational cooking course, said he hoped to finish his education and work as a chef one day, despite the serious charges against him.

News of the plot sent shockwaves through France, not least because the list of targets was headed by the Real Madrid star and captain of the France national team.

Read also:

"The blood is ours and the glory is theirs": Málaga coach explodes after the Real Madrid match

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