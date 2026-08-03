"Before that they all said the same thing to me": Thomas Müller jokes after historic triumph

"Beforehand, they all told me the same thing: the record stands at 72 points, and no one will beat that any time soon," Thomas Müller wrote in his email newsletter: "I thought to myself: then it will just have to go now."

By the end, the 36-year-old Vancouver Whitecaps striker had hit ten of his eleven targets, racked up 79 points and broken the record with ease. "Five points were missing for the maximum. I'm almost glad about that. Otherwise they'd have to come up with a new challenge. If the maximum score can only be shared, then it's no longer as exciting."

The shooting challenge is part of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and traditionally takes place on the eve of the MLS All-Star Game. Selected MLS professionals have to hit as many targets as possible in and around the goal within a set time.

Vancouver Whitecaps made a poor start after the World Cup break

Brazilian Evander of FC Cincinnati had set the previous best last year. After Müller's gala, the previous record-holder, who was also there, got a go out of competition too and also finished on 79 points.

Skills challenges are a tried and tested concept in the NBA. "A lot of people know the format from basketball, above all from the dunk contest. A cool highlight, and in football it's at least just as much fun. Especially when you win," Müller wrote. "What I liked most about the format: it's relaxed, and you get to see the players from a different side. Their personality comes across well."

Results have been mixed for the Whitecaps in MLS since the World Cup interruption. From their first three matches, the leaders of the Western Conference have taken only two points. Müller scored the equaliser from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw against Los Angeles FC in the night into Sunday.



