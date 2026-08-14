Before a potential departure: Malcom enters Al-Hilal's history with an unprecedented achievement

Malcom has written his name into Al-Hilal's history books with an unprecedented feat, and the timing is intriguing: the Brazilian winger's future at the club is the subject of fierce speculation as the summer window rumbles on.

Al-Hilal saw off Al-Fayha 4-2 on Friday at the Kingdom Arena, kicking off their Roshn League campaign in style.

The winger struck Al-Hilal's second in the 26th minute, their only goal from open play. He pounced on an Al-Fayha defensive error and slotted home brilliantly.

According to the "Thmanyah" channels that broadcast the Saudi League, the goal crowned Malcom the king of Al-Hilal. He became the first player in the club's history to contribute to five goals across opening rounds of the Roshn League.

All of this comes as his name swirls around a possible exit this summer, with a move to Al-Diriyah or clubs in Brazil, Qatar or the UAE on the table.

Malcom joined Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 from Russia's Zenit. He went on to lead them to five titles: the Saudi Roshn League, a King's Cup double and the same number of Saudi Super Cups.