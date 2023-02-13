'He's been our best player' - Mohamed Salah lauds breakout Liverpool star Stefan Bajcetic after snaring Merseyside derby bragging rights

Mohamed Salah didn't hold back in his praise of Stefan Bajcetic following Liverpool's 2-0 win over Everton, calling the teenager their "best player".

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah fired in his first goal of 2023 as Liverpool returned to winning ways with a Merseyside derby win at home to Everton, but was keen to let young Stefan Bajcetic enjoy the limelight after the match. The 18-year-old has been a positive in a seriously rough patch for Jurgen Klopp's side, which Salah showed his gratitude for with a huge compliment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Egypt international made a big claim: "Since Stefan [Bajcetic] started playing with us, he's been our best player."

The midfielder - stood next to him for the post-match interview, was visibly taken aback and responded with a compliment of his own for Salah: "To hear that from a Liverpool legend, it's amazing to hear."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bajcetic joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo in 2020, but only made his first team debut at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, coming off the bench in a 9-0 win over Bournemouth. He would then become the youngest ever player to debut in the Champions League for the Reds, and has since broken into the first team permanently in the wake of a crisis.

He penned a new, long-term deal with the club at the beginning of the year and has now started each of Liverpool's last three Premier League games, standing out as their bright spark in a period where they looked otherwise hopeless.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAJCETIC? With a win now finally under their belt and Bajcetic proving key once again, the teenager could endear himself to fans even more with a strong showing in a crucial second half of the season, as the Reds chase their way back up the Premier League table.