Beckham admits Inter Miami 'haven't lived up to what we wanted' after two disappointing seasons

David Beckham has admitted Inter Miami have failed to live up to expectations across their first two years in Major League Soccer, but the former Manchester United star says he still takes pride in how far they have come.

The former England captain has been the driving force behind the expansion outfit's move into MLS, but his team has struggled to produce results on the pitch.

With former team-mate Phil Neville as manager, Beckham remains hopeful they can kick on - but is under no illusion they have struggled to match the hopes they had over the past few campaigns.

What has been said?

"I have had to learn to have a little bit more patience, which my wife will tell you I don't really have that much of," Beckham told the Daily Mail ahead of Miami's clash with Chicago Fire. "But as an owner, and someone that has high expectations, you have to have a little bit.

"I've needed it over the last eight years to bring this club into this great city and into this league. In the last two years, I have had to learn to have even more.

"Everybody knows the expectations and pressures that we have. Yes, the last couple of years haven't lived up to exactly what we wanted, but I think when we step back and look at the last eight years, I'm very proud of what we've achieved."

Beckham reflects on Neville friendship

In appointing Neville - a former team-mate for both United and England, and the former Lionesses boss who secured a World Cup semi-final finish - the Miami owner has extended a bond that stretches back to when both were teenagers.

'His professionalism, hard work, his commitment, for me, was one of the biggest reasons in bringing him into this club," he added. "Stability is important and of course, we need to be successful on the field.

"When you look at the great clubs around the world - Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool - the work that Jurgen Klopp has done within Liverpool behind the scenes is one of the reasons why they're so successful on the field.

"That's why I think the work that Phil has done has been incredible - but talking about us as friends, we'll always be friends, no matter what happens."

