A Spanish club has revealed Al-Nassr's first signing of the upcoming summer transfer window, before the Saudi club itself made any announcement.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" quoted Hector Martin, the media officer at Real Mallorca, announcing the transfer of the club's Portuguese midfielder Samu Costa to Al-Nassr.

Martin said: "The deal has been sealed between Mallorca and Al-Nassr, and a final agreement was reached between them regarding Samu Costa's transfer, after the Saudi club topped an offer from Germany's Leipzig and other European offers."

Al-Nassr agreed to sign the Portuguese midfielder for 9 million euros, to be paid in two instalments, according to an earlier report from Saudi newspaper "Okaz". It is a modest sum.

That makes Costa the first signing Al-Nassr have completed this summer. The club had not landed a single player until now, held back by the financial crisis they are suffering.

Costa boasts an impressive career, most of it spent in Spain. He played for Almeria between 2020 and 2023 before moving to Real Mallorca, where he remains to this day.

Internationally, Costa began his journey with the Portugal national team alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in October 2024, but he has featured in only 7 matches.

The 25-year-old earned a call-up for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. He played just one match, a 20-minute substitute appearance during the goalless draw with Colombia in the third round of the group stage.