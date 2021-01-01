Bayern Munich urged to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Upamecano by Babbel to solve defensive problems

The ex-Allianz Arena star would like to see his old club bring in a man who has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence in the Bundesliga

Markus Babbel has urged to sign Dayot Upamecano to solve the defensive problems that have undermined their 2020-21 campaign so far.

Hansi Flick guided Bayern to their sixth title last season, while also delivering a ninth successive crown and record-extending 20th DFB-Pokal triumph.

The German champions were dominant on both domestic and continental fronts, with a combination of ruthless attacking play and a solid defensive foundation underpinning their success.

However, Bayern's standards have slipped in the first half of their latest campaign, which has allowed , and to close the gap at the top of the Bundesliga standings.

Flick's side have returned to the summit with 33 points from their opening 15 games, but Leipzig are only a point behind having played a game more, while Leverkusen and Dortmund are just four adrift in the other Champions League places.

Bayern progressed to the knockout stages of Europe's elite competition with relative ease once again, but their form in the German top-flight has been erratic.

The league leaders have already conceded 24 goals, more than any other side in the top six, and after following up a 3-2 defeat away at with a surprise DFB-Pokal exit at the hands of 2.Bundesliga outfit Holstein Kiel, Flick is under pressure to solve his defensive conundrum.

Babbel believes Upamecano could be the answer, with the Frenchman currently in the middle of his fourth season at Leipzig where he has emerged as one of the top centre-backs in the world.

"You have to think about something in the defensive area," the former Bayern star told Sport1. "He [Upamecano] can help, those responsible must think of him."

Babbel added: "The defenders need to be better, the goals conceded could be prevented. As a coach, I expect the central defenders to do better. The defenders have to learn again to recognise the danger earlier."

Bayern will have the chance to get back to winning ways when they play host to on Sunday afternoon. The Bundesliga holders can open up a four-point lead on Leipzig if they pick up three points at Allianz Arena, with Julian Nagelsmann's side held to a disappointing 2-2 at in their latest fixture.