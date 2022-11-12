News Matches
Bayern München

Bayern president Hainer reveals how close club came to signing Haaland

Ritabrata Banerjee
12:35 GMT 12/11/2022
Erling Haaland Man City 2022-23
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer claimed that the German club were very close to sign Erling Haaland before he joined Manchester City.
  • Bayern came close to signing Haaland
  • Striker joined Manchester City
  • Haaland in red-hot form in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Hainer revealed that other that alongside City, who eventually signed the Norwegian for €60 million in the summer, Bayern Munich had 'the best chance' of landing the striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Bayern Media Group, Hainer said, "Haaland is interesting for every top club in the world and we had the best chances alongside Manchester City."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland is enjoying a purple patch since he joined Manchester City. The 22-year-old forward has scored a ridiculous 18 goals in 12 Premier League appearances thus far.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Bayern Munich take on Schalke on Saturday in a Bundesliga clash before the season halts for the Qatar World Cup.

