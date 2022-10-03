Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich will host Viktoria Plzen in their third group stage match in the 2022-23 Champions League on Tuesday. The Bundesliga champions have won both their Group C matches so far and will be confident of making it three group stage wins in a row.

Viktoria Plzen are unbeaten in their league season but have lost to Barcelona and Inter in Europe. They find themselves in a difficult group and will be hoping to cause a massive upset against the German giants.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen date & kick-off time

Game:

Bayern vs Viktoria Plzen

Date:

October 4, 2022

Kick-off:

5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST

Stream:

fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also catch the game on Paramount+.

In the UK, BT Sport 4 is showing the game between Bayern Munich and Viktoria Plzen on TV, with a live stream available through the BT Sport app.

Fans in India can catch Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen on the Sony Sports Network.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

UK

BT Sport 4

BT Sport website/app

US

N/A

fuboTV, Paramount+

India

Sony Ten 2 SD/ HD

Sony Liv

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann will be without Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich as the duo are out with COVID. Summer arrival Mathys Tel could be given a chance to shine on the European stage in place of Muller.

Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Bouna Sarr remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Neuer, Ulreich

Defenders

Stanisic, Mazraoui, Hernandez, Sarr, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano

Midfielders

Muisala, Gravenberch, Davies, Sabitzer, Wanner, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Goretzka, Kimmich

Forwards

Gnabry, Coman, Mane, Muller, Tel

Viktoria Plzen squad and team news

Viktoria Plzen will miss the services of midfielder Pavel Bucha, who will serve his suspension from a red card against Inter.

Ales Cermak or Jan Kopic are likely to be the options to replace Bucha in the midfield for boss Michal Bilek.

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Stanek, Jedlicka, Tvrdon

Defenders

Hejda, Jemelka, Pernica, Kasa, Tijani, Holik, Havel, Reznik

Midfielders

Kalvach, Bucha, N'Diaye, Cadu, Kopic, Pilar, Vlkanova, Cermak, Alvir, Sykora, Mosquera, Jirka

Forwards

Pejsa, Bassey, Chory, Kliment, Dedic

